Classical ensemble concert in Bramber

The Brighton Chamber Ensemble is a superb group of Sussex-based musicians, comprising clarinet, violin, viola, cello and piano.

They will be giving a concert at St Mary’s House, Bramber, on Saturday, with a programme that includes Mozart’s clarinet quintet, a piano quintet by Shostakovitch, Mahler’s piano quartet movement in A minor, and Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes.

The Brighton Chamber Ensemble is a flexible group which performs in many configurations from duo up to sextet and also specialise in works for larger combinations of instruments.

The concert will in the Victorian Music Room at St Mary’s House on September 10, at 3pm.

Tickets are £27.50 and available from the box office on 01903 81605 or the website www.stmarysbramber.co.uk.