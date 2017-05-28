Classic Volkwagens visit villages and Horsham town today

Horsham town centre plays host to one of its newest events today (Sunday May 28) – Plum Jam.

Plum Campers are due to bring their impressive display of more than 100 classic Volkswagens to the town.

The vehicles will start to cruise up from Shoreham early on Sunday morning, sponsored by Horsham’s Volkswagen Motorline.

The cavalcade will pass through Henfield, Cowfold and Southwater en route to Horsham and villagers are being asked to line the streets to welcome the much loved classic vehicles on their way through their village.

It is planned that the vehicles will arrive in Horsham town centre at 10.30am where they will be on display until their departure at 3.15pm.

Horsham District Council has worked with organiser Plum Jacobs of Plum Campers and is supporting the event.

Commenting on the event, Plum says: “We know from experience how much love there is out there for these iconic vehicles and so we are pleased to bring so many through Horsham district and into Horsham town centre for everyone to enjoy for the day.”

Entertainment, live music, DJs and skate ramps will also take place in the town centre on the day.

A Horsham District Council statement says it is delighted to be supporting the event once again as part of the Horsham Time Well Spent calendar of events and hopes as many of you will come along and enjoy the spectacle and entertainments on offer, supporting many of the district’s local businesses.

Cruise is between 8.30am and 9.30am and vehicles will be on display in the town between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Further information is available at www.plumjam.show

Sponsors of the event include A24 Tyres,VW Heritage,Wolfsberg Wizards Garage, Tullett Self Drive, Pop up Campsite, Walheim Customs and Kings Knight Group.