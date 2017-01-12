Class to teach fundamentals of self defence

A women’s self defence class will be hosted at Forest School next month.

The seminar will be run by Jose Manuel, a second degree black belt instructor in Shaolin Kung Fu.

He has more than 12 years experience of training in combat and self defence.

Open to women aged 12 and over, the seminar will be held at Horsham’s Forest School BEC building on Saturday, February 4.

The session, which will take place from 2pm until 4.30pm, costs £10.

It will help participants to learn the fundamentals of basic self defence and self awareness to protect oneself and stay safe.

This includes: how to be aware and avoid physical confrontation; communication and distraction techniques to de-escalate a verbal confrontation; simple but effective blocks and counter attacks to defend oneself; how to adapt an approach to knife/gun defence; and steps to follow after a confrontation, and how to build confidence from it.

The seminar follows the success of a similar session held by Jose in Horsham last year.

To book a place, telephone Jose on 07979 195714 or email josem170786@hotmail.com.

