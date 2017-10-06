Church targeted in three arson attacks

A Horsham church was targeted in three arson attacks in the space of two weeks.

Police said a fire was deliberately started at St John’s Church The Evangelist Church, in Springfield Road, just before 1pm on Friday September 22.

A cloth was set alight with a candle and left inside the building. It was extinguished and no damage was caused.

Officers said the incident is being treated as arson and was the third attack at the church in two weeks.

A police spokesman said: “Somebody is entering the church and starting small fires. Whist no serious damage has occurred at this moment, potentially the whole building could go up in flames.

“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious or who may have information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Sussex Police online (https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse) or phone 101, quoting serial 548 of 22/09.

“In an emergency, call 999 and ask for police.”