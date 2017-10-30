Christmas magic mixed with fairground fun

There’s nothing like a treat for the whole family to get everyone in the mood for Christmas.

And if you need inspiration, why not try the Frosted Fairground which returns for a third year to Dreamland this winter.

Christmas magic comes to Margate's Dreamland this year

Based on Kent’s east coast, the fairground has been a landmark on Margate seafront for decades and has been loved by generations of summer visitors.

Now there’s a chance to enjoy a day by the seaside and get into the Christmas spirit at the same time, with the surrounding area also boasting Westwood Cross shopping centre and the delights of Canterbury.

Dreamland’s seasonal treats include an ice rink open throughout the Christmas period, and a special appearance by favourite Christmas characters The Snowman and The Snowdog.

The Frosted Fairground will have a grotto experience, live music and a special seasonal food and drink offering.

Dreamland's Frosted Fairground

Newly re-landscaped and with a whole host of new features in 2017, this is the first edition of The Frosted Fairground since the park’s redevelopment.

The amusement park will open on the first two weekends in December, then every day from December 16 until January 3 2018 (closed on Christmas Day).

Dreamland’s Rebecca Ellis said: “It’s been a very exciting year at Dreamland and ending it by providing an amazing festive experience at the park is really important to us.

“We can’t wait to have an ice rink in Margate and to once again draw people to the town outside of the summer season.”

The ice skating will be open every day from December 1 to January 3 (except Christmas Day), with a 450 metre square rink which has room for 150 people to skate at one time. The winter weather won’t affect the fun as the rink is undercover, with a clear roof and walls for taking in the sights at the winter-themed amusement park.

The Snowman and The Snowdog will be giving a special appearance at the park on December 21.

And tickets are now available for the Father Christmas’ Grotto Experience, with elves, crafts and a sing-along with Father Christmas himself all topped off with a gift for each child.

Jack and Jackie Frost will be compering the stage throughout the Christmas period. Making sure you don’t miss so much as a snowflake, they will be hosting sing-a-longs, reporting on the likelihood of a white Christmas, playing Christmas number ones at 1pm and even having a light switch on every day.

There’s a plentiful line-up of attractions and events set for the park, with seasonal food and drink and lots more music and entertainment still to be announced, The Frosted Fairground is the perfect place to get that festive feeling! Tickets available from dreamland.co.uk/events