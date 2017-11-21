Christmas events across the South Downs this year

Villages and towns across the Horsham district are preparing to get into the festive spirit with upcoming Christmas light switch on and late night shopping events over the next couple of weeks.

Here is all you need to know about the events taking place near you.

Picture supplied by BN5 Magazine

Henfield:

The magical Henfield Christmas shopping evening will take place on Friday, December 8, from 5.30pm to 8pm in Henfield High Street.

Shops will be open late offering festive fun, treats and giveaways to give customers a helpful start to their Christmas list.

In addition, there will be pop-up and charity stalls up and down the High Street.

Picture supplied by BN5 Magazine

The Henfield Sheep Trail will be back and ‘bigger and better than ever’ in aid of the Hope House Haiti orphanage.

Once all the sheep have been found, completed entry forms can be retruend to the library by December 30.

On December 8, the library will be open until 8pm with refreshments and children’s activities including stories, songs and festive craft as well as a Christmas character hunt.

Village Care will have a magician performing amazing tricks while customers enjoy hot mulled win and mince pies.

Santa is also rumoured to be making an official visit on the night and the Youth Club Elf helpers are busy getting his festive grotto in the High Street ready for him.

The BP Guild Santa Sleigh will be on show and there will be a funfair with children’s rides and candy floss.

For a truly sparkling experience, the Christmas Tree Festival in the Evangelical Free Church will feature 30 beautifully creative Christmas trees.

Rushfields Farm Shop’s street food van will be selling hot festive pies, pasties and sausage rolls on the evening with Lui Crêperie selling savoury and sweet hot-filled crêpes from their vintage Citroën van.

All the Henfield pubs will be open with food and entertainment and Hartley’s will be offering gin tasting for the grown-ups for extra festive spirit.

Tickets for the Big BN5 Christmas Draw will be on sale before the evnt at various Henfield shops with the draw taking place at 7.30pm. All the money raised will be donated to the Brain Tumour Charity.

This year’s prizes include a golf day and wine-tasting package at Manning’s Heath worth £450, £300 John Lewis vouchers, tickets for a Ferrariexperience at Silverstone, a spa day for two at Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, and many other prizes.

The Christmas Shopping Evening is organised by the Henfield Community Partnership, BN5 magazine and Henfield Traders

Association. For more information please contact Carol Eastwood events@henfieldcp.org.

Pulborough:

Pulborough’s monthly Village Market will be holding its annual Christmas Market from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, December 16, in the Village Hall.

The village has a variety of services to meet everyone’s needs for Christmas and everyday shopping, ranging from general stores, butcher, florist and hairdressers to pampering spots for humans and dogs, interior furnishings, wine merchant and several quaint eateries for refreshment in between the shopping.

There is some on-street parking available or the public pay and display car park is just off the high street.

There will be lots of stalls selling flowers, crafts, fresh bread, cakes, preserves and honey, and much more as well as a Tombola run by Macmillan.

As with past years, Pulborough Parish Council has arranged for Christmas trees with lights for most of Lower Street shops with a small contribution to the cost being made by the traders themselves. These are due to be erected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storrington:

Storrington’s Christmas night will be held on Thursday, December 7.

To start the evening, there will be a countdown before the switching on of the Christmas lights at 6pm in Place Villerest. The switch-on will be carried out by the winner of Storrington and Sullington Parish Council’s Christmas Design-A-Light competition Olivia Sackett, a pupil at Storrington First School.

The Christmas light switch-on will be folloed by Carol singing by the Storrington First School Choir.

A variety of entertainment will be taking place throughout the village including Thakeham Morris Dancers, local bands, funfair attractions, both an Italian Market and a Festive market, carol singers and a silver band.

High street shops will be open offering mulled wine, mince pies and various entertainment.

Vouchers will be given to children under the age of 11 for a free portion of chips and there will also be a hog roast, barbecues, free chinese food, thai food and a Santa’s Grotto.

If you are aware of more Christmas events near you, please email ct.news@jpress.co.uk.