Chichester writers fund-raising for cancer

CHINDI, the group of independent authors living in and around Chichester, have raised £308.63 during the Arundel Festival, after they smashed their target to sell more than 100 books from their temporary stall outside the Cancer Research shop in Arundel High Street.

Carol Thomas, author of Crazy Over You and a volunteer at the shop, braved soaring temperatures, as well as wind and rain, as she and fellow CHINDI authors sold a range of books, donating money to the charity for each book sold.

Carol said: “We were delighted with the support we received and the amount raised for Cancer Research. It was great fun to be part of the festival and we are happy to have been invited back later in the year to join in with the Christmas festivities.”

Sue Clark, manager of the shop, added: “I loved the idea but none of us knew how well it would go. With the number of books sold and the amount raised it is clear it has been a great way to support our local authors while raising money for the charity.”

Carol added: “With over 20 local authors now part of the group, there are books to appeal to all the family. For more information, go to www.chindi-authors.co.uk and visit the online bookshop.”

