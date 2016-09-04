Charity receives a makeover and support from bank staff

The staff at Halifax in Horsham have shown their involvement within the community by supporting the Springboard Project.

This is a centre that’s had its funding cut but yet so many children attend this centre locally.

It provides special rooms for children with learning difficulties and disabled children along with being a place for children to learn, play and develop their social skills in all ages.

Karen Grimes, the assistant manager at Halifax (pictured on the left) decided to work in partnership with the centre as they were in need of a makeover in some areas.

Through great negotiating skills Mandy Kasalo, one of Karen’s staff members, received a massive discount from Brewers who supplied the paint for the team.

With ten members of staff attending on Sunday August 21, the team managed to decorate the inside of the lift, paint and add transfers to the downstairs WC, paint the railings outside in bright colours, paint some benches in the garden and most importantly painted the landing through to the dark room in Star Wars transfers.

Karen Grimes said: “It was a day well spent in team building for us and feeling the sense of pride in making a difference to so many young children.”

The manager at Springboard commented how she thought the work was amazing and in particular loved the personalised yoda sign.