Charity golf day set to end after more than 20 years

After a successful run of over 20 years the Horsham Oxfam Golf Day will finish this year.

More than £20,000 has been raised for Oxfam by a team of volunteers and the generosity of the players and sponsors.

A display in the Horsham Oxfam shop in the Carfax has highlighted some of the regular contributors and a display of the Green Jacket.

Volunteers are a vital part of Oxfam’s continued success in providing help for those in desperate need.

For example, Oxfam is currently working hard to provide water and toilets for refugee camps in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan – to make life there a little more bearable.

The poster in the window says ‘Local Action, Global Impact’ and Oxfam’s website has many suggestions of how it is possible to make a difference to people’s lives and maybe find new interests for yourself. Or use your existing interest in books, fashion or vintage china to help raise funds through the shop. Just call in.

This year’s winner of Horsham Oxfam’s Golf Day 2016 was Ros Bird, with Margaret Delves in second place and Allan Delves third.

They – and all the other participants – made an important contribution to Oxfam’s work as well as enjoying a sunny afternoon’s golf.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way over the past 22 years – particularly to the stalwarts who have been regular organisers and supporters.