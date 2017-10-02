Charity dinner opens food and drink festival by raising £800

A three-course meal featuring some of Steyning’s favourite eateries helped raise more than £800 for the children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

The Safari Supper allowed guests to enjoy the ambience and cuisine from Chez Joel, The Cobblestone Tea House, The Sussex Produce Company Café and The Star Inn.

Guests were treated to a glass of Prosecco on arrival, courtesy of sponsors Wiston Estate Winery, as well as a complimentary drink during the main course provided by Compass Mortgages.

Chestnut Tree House Steyning Friends group leader Shirley Green said: “We were delighted with the Safari Supper this year and received lots of positive comments from guests, with several saying it was the best year yet.

“We’d like to thank the chair and committee members of the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival for all their support, as well as all the fantastic local eateries involved, and the local businesses who supplied sponsorship and raffle prizes. A special thank you to Nick, Zoe and Gary and the team at The Sussex Produce Company for selling tickets for the event.

“The local community and businesses really get on board to help us raise funds for Chestnut Tree House at this event, and we couldn’t do it without their support. It brings together the whole community, which is lovely to see.”

In addition to the range of food and drink, the Safari Supper – held on Wednesday, September 6 – included a raffle at The Star Inn, with a host of prizes donated by individuals and local businesses.

The Safari Supper – organised by Chestnut Tree House Steyning Friends Group – helped kick off the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival 2017 and raised £833 for Chestnut Tree House.