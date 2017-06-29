Chance to watch golfing stars of the future for free at Mannings Heath

A rare chance to watch some of the best young golf professionals in Europe will be available in early August.

For the first time, Mannings Heath Golf Club and Wine Estate will be hosting a PGA EuroPro tournament, sponsored by Nokia, at the club from August 2-4.

Entry is free for spectators to the Waterfall course at Mannings Heath to watch the 10th stage of the PGA EuroPro developmental tour, which has 16 tournaments in the schedule between April and October 2017.

There is a £50,000 prize fund at each tournament and TV coverage on Sky Sports.

Also, amateur golfers are invited to enter a team of three players for the club’s Pro-Am event on August 1, in advance of the professional event.

The ticket price is £400 plus VAT per team. The cost of entry includes full English breakfast, 18 holes on the championship Waterfall course with a PGA Pro, halfway-house refreshments and a three-course gala dinner with prize giving for participants, hosted by the PGA.

To enter a team visit the website or contact sales@manningsheath.com or call 01403 220345.

“We are delighted Nokia are sponsors of the PGA EuroPro Tour event at Mannings Heath, which we are hosting for the first time, in the company of so many quality courses. Several champions have played at the club. The great Seve Ballesteros drew huge crowds when he played a Pro-Am in 1987, and Gary Player named the 11th hole in his top 18 holes of the world,” says Adam Streeter, general manager of the golf club at Mannings Heath.

“The course design has been influenced by Harry Colt, the great golf course architect responsible for beautiful layouts across the South of England. Colt’s input makes the Waterfall a challenging, but exciting course, which can test even the best of players.”

The event is an opportunity to spot the golf stars of the future and for the ambitious young professionals who are playing to experience the tournament circuit and compete in front of spectators and the media for a significant prize fund.

A two-hour highlights package from each event is broadcast on Sky Sports, and on 98 networks around the world, reaching 400 million homes. In addition, every event is available to watch on demand in high definition on YouTube.

Entry and parking is free of charge, and in the clubhouse there is a bar and a restaurant serving lunch, tea and dinner.