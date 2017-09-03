Chance to quiz health authorities currently in ‘special measures’

Members of the public are to be given a chance to question local health authorities which were placed in ‘special measures’ by NHS England earlier this summer.

The Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, and the Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group are responsible for sourcing and paying for local health services. Both groups were placed in special measures in July.

The Crawley group is currently £5 million in the red and the Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group is £14.5 million in the red.

Meanwhile NHS England has launched an investigation into the Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group whose chairman and chief officer both quit their posts earlier this year.

Now both groups are to hold their annual meetings together at The Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, on September 21 from 12pm. A meeting in public of the groups governing bodies will follow from 1.15pm.

Officials say that all are invited to attend. A spokesman added: “The AGM is an opportunity to look back on some of the successes and highlights of the past year and to discuss future plans for the NHS in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.”

Crawley CCG acting chairman Peter Nicolson, said: “We are keen to continue to be open and honest about the tough challenges facing us and this meeting will be a good opportunity to review the progress we have made to date in coming to terms with the difficult financial challenges with which we are faced.”

And Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG chairman Dr Minesh Patel said: “Patients are at the heart of everything we do, so it would be great if local residents came along and found out more about their local NHS. Attending the meeting is a chance to understand what we have been up to over the last year and what our plans are for the future”.

People can submit questions to the Governing Body in writing up to two days before the formal opening of the meeting to receive a full written answer. Submissions should be sent to: Admin team, NHS Crawley and NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCGs, Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley RH11 7DH or email: HSCCG.Contactus-horshamandmidsussexccg@nhs.net.