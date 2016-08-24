Chance to own original piece of art

Paintings, pottery and sculpture will be on display and for sale at Horsham’s Drill Hall until Saturday August 27 for the Association of Sussex Artists (ASA) 104th Exhibition — and this year the event has a new twist.

As well as 334 paintings and 110 pieces of sculpture and pottery, the 2016 exhibition which opened on Friday August 19 includes a fundraising raffle.

The prizes are some 100 miniature original paintings on postcards, specially created and donated by Association members.

Visitors to the show can buy a raffle ticket for £3 (or two for £5); the draw will take place this Saturday, the event’s final day, and winners will each be sent one of the paintings, chosen at random.

“This is an amazing chance to own an original painting by a leading Sussex artist”, says ASA chairman Derek Golledge. “We have even had several postcard-paintings donated by war artist Gordon Rushmer, who had his own dedicated exhibition at Horsham Museum in May.”

For each ticket sold, a substantial donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Meanwhile, the main exhibition features works ranging from 2in ceramics and stonecarvings to 5ft paintings and sculptures. “We have a very careful selection process,” says Derek, “and the range and quality is outstanding.”

In addition, this year’s show has a smart new look, thanks to refurbished display screens and tables.

The exhibition is open from 10.30am to 5pm daily but closes at 3.30pm this Saturday.

Entry is free, and catalogues will be available to buy. For more information, see www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk

n For more about the official opening of the event see page 2.