Chance to get involved with the Horsham district Year of Culture

Horsham district is set to celebrate a Year of Culture during 2019 and everyone is being invited to get involved.

From Hilaire Belloc to Percy Bysshe Shelley, Shipley Arts Festival to Steyning Festival, The Capitol Theatre to the digital excellence of Creative Assembly, with its wonderful rural landscapes and fine parish churches, and everything in-between, the Horsham district has a broad and exciting cultural offering and the Horsham District Year of Culture in 2019 will give our talented communities an opportunity to celebrate as much of it as can be squeezed into 365 days.