Celebratory toast as pub in Horsham wins award

Staff and customers alike are celebrating in Horsham after The Bax Castle came out on top in the Marston’s Pub of the Year Awards.

The popular pub in Two Mile Ash has been named the Family Friendly Pub for the South for 2016.

“We’re delighted to win this award,” said manager David Stevens, who runs the pub. “Everything I do here is aimed at making sure that families are always welcome, and it’s great to see that work recognised.”

David has put a lot of work and investment into the Bax Castle, building an enclosed garden, adding slides, climbing frames and other play equipment and even making sure there’s plenty for the kids to do indoors when it’s raining.

“We’ve even added a pond with some ducks, which always goes down really well with the children” added David. “I do my best to make sure that the kids are entertained while the adults are here, and we can keep the kids happy for hours.”

Julian Mobbs, business development manager for Marston’s, said: “The Bax Castle has done a great job to finish top of the region. David and his team have worked very hard to achieve this, and thanks to pubs like the Bax Castle, families will continue to be a major focal point for our pubs. I really hope they do well in the national finals.”

For more information on the Longwood please call 01403 730369 or visit www.baxcastle.co.uk