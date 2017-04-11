Celebrations raise £10,000 for Dame Vera’s charity

There were celebrations across the country to mark the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn, with a dazzling London stage show, bluebirds over the cliffs of Dover, a Spitfire flypast and traditional tea parties among the festivities.

On the back of such successful birthday celebrations, the charity founded by the ‘forces’ sweetheart’ has raised more than £10,000 for its VERA100 campaign – enabling them to buy a ‘magic carpet’ for the children who use its services.

World War Two and Falklands veterans gathering to salute the forces sweetheart. Picture: Dave Powell

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity based in Cuckfield supports under-fives with cerebral palsy and other motor learning difficulties.

It is expanding its services across the South East to include outreach support, Saturday and holiday clubs and a parent support network, alongside its early intervention service.

At her home in Ditchling, Dame Vera received hundreds of cards, while dozens of nursing homes across the country came together for a joint sing-along of her famous hit We’ll Meet Again.

Pilar Cloud, executive manager of the charity, said: “We have been privileged to be a part of a number of the wonderful celebrations of Dame Vera’s Birthday. We would like to thank all those who took part in celebratory events to mark her 100th.

The charity hosted a tea party for families, friends and supporters at their new centre in Cuckfield. Picture: Dave Powell

“We have been overwhelmed with the support given to our VERA100 campaign. Special thanks go to all those companies and community groups for their generous donations.

“We would also like to thank everyone who supported us at our tea parties by way of entertainment, cakes, refreshments, photography and flowers and to our supporters, putting on their own events to raise money for us. We salute them all for their commitment to our charity.

“Thanks to their generosity we will soon be able to offer sessions with a magic carpet, an interactive piece of equipment which will enable children to enter an exciting virtual world, engaging them in learning to do things they might not otherwise ever be able to do.”

The charity also hosted a tea party at Danny House in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Dave Powell

