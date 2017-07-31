Car ‘disappears’ into bush in village crash

Police have praised a witness who raised the alarm after a car crashed into a bush on the A23.

Officers said a car left the road near Handcross on Saturday morning (July 29).

The vehicle ‘disappeared’ into some bushes and could not be seen from the roadside.

Crawley Police has thanked the vigilant eye-witness who saw the car leave the road after stating it may have gone ‘unnoticed’ if they hadn’t called the police.