Cancerwise in Chichester could close

A Chichester-based charity has just months left after summer fundraising did not produce the money it needed.

Cancerwise, in Basin Road, Chichester, which is non-government funded, helps more than 250 people each month and offers support for those suffering from cancer and their families. The charity provides group therapy sessions, relaxation treatments, art classes and other services for free.

Charity chairman Richard Meredith accompanied by supporters

However, this could quickly come to an end due to a lack of money. Without a large cash injection the charity will have to shut its doors in just two months.

Lisa Joy, centre manager, said: “It is just an all round support centre here, it really is a family. For me Cancerwise isn’t a job, it’s a privilege.

“It is also a service that is too valuable to lose.”

In a letter to clients, the charity’s chairman, Richard Meredith, said: “Our reserves are now at a critical level and unless we can gain enough support to build our reserves we will be forced to close our doors within then next couple of months.”

Christine Kliendessner, who uses the centre, said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer I just happened to stumble upon Cancerwise, I started coming to the breast cancer support group. They were just so helpful as everybody had been through or was going through the same as me, they gave me lots of tips on how to deal with the effects of chemotherapy.

“Since coming here I have had counselling, aromatherapy, acupuncture and I’m also part of the choir. I can’t imagine losing the centre, so many people need to be here.”

The charity bought a unit located to the rear of the main building at the beginning of the year.

This provided space for its art classes, as well as a place where people with physical disabilities could access a therapy room as the two therapy rooms in the main building are located downstairs.

The unit may have to be sold to fund the charity for the year.

For more information or to donate visit: www.cancerwise.org.uk

