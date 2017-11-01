Cancellations and delays to Horsham bin collections

Bins collections across Horsham are facing delays and cancellations for the second day running.

Horsham District Council said due to staff sickness garden waste bins around the town may not be collected today (November 1).

On its Facebook page a spokesman said ‘plans were in place’ to minimise the disruption and the council apologised for any inconvenience.

Yesterday household waste bins were not collected in Southwater, Tower Hill and Christ Hospital.

The council said the round had not been completed due to a mechanical issue but bins were scheduled to be emptied today.

Recycle bins in Broadbridge Heath, Christ Hospital, Old Wickhurst and Stone Quarry were also not collected yesterday. They were due to be emptied this morning.