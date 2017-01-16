Campaigners turn up the heat over incinerator

Campaigners opposing plans to build a £150m incinerator in Horsham were out in force over the weekend.

Protesters pitched up in the Carfax on Saturday (January 14), handing out leaflets and informing members of the public about the proposals put forward by Britaniacrest.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin also popped down to listen to concerns and find out more about the plans.

The waste management company is looking to create a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Langhurstwood Road, sorting around 230,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste. The waste which can not be recycled or reused will be burnt and turned into electricity.

Norman Clarke of No Incinerator 4 Horsham said: “Residents were truly horrified and many knew nothing about the Britaniacrest planning application submitted just before Christmas.

“We were able to illustrate to them that the chimney would be taller than the Statue of Liberty and as big as Big Ben as well as discuss the traffic that it would create as it ships in industrial waste from all over the southeast to feed a £150m hungry incinerator.”

Barbara Bukin, who lives in Warnham, said that Britaniacrest’s proposals would destroy what is a lovely place to live by blotting the landscape with an ugly industrial building that will be seen day and night due to Gatwick flight paths.

Resident Jacqui Birch added: “what are all the Surrey waste lorries meant to do, add to the problems of the A24 to reach this incinerator? What about the pollution these extra lorries will bring as well as the emissions from the chimney over homes and schools.”

Mr Quin called the plans ‘significant’ and encouraged those opposed to write to West Sussex County Council.

Chris Foss, of Britaniacrest, said the company had ‘no choice’ but to build the facility and protesters needed to ‘face the reality’.

He said: “Facilities such as the 3Rs are badly needed, or before long there will be nowhere at all to dispose of commercial waste without travelling very long distances.

“Society has a responsibility to deal with its waste - whether it is from business or produced in the home. The advantage of the 3Rs will be is that it will be able to deal with both, and do so in a responsible and environmentally safe manner.

Residents have until January 30 to leave their feedback.

To comment email planning.applications@westsussex.gov.uk quoting reference WSCC/062/16/NH.

