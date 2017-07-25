Horsham company rebrands to expand its significant role

A Horsham based company has been rebranded and is looking forward to an exciting future.

Horsham District Council’s immediate past chairman Christian Mitchell visited BOSS Controls in Horsham for its official rebranding launch.

Based in The Stable Block, Horsham Park, BOSS Controls (previously Carrob Controls) has been trading since 2010, employs ten people in and around Horsham and is growing quickly.

BOSS Controls helps organisations save energy consumption and reduce their energy costs by optimising Building Management Systems.

BOSS Controls is working with some impressive organisations, including Great Ormond Street Hospital, Hippodrome Casino, Skechers (shoes) and The Royal Academy.

Mr Mitchell said: “I was delighted to launch the rebranding of BOSS Controls. BOSS Controls is one of a number of small and medium sized companies based in Horsham and our district that are the lifeblood of the local economy. With their leadership, I know they will continue to grow and employ more local people.”

Managing Director Mark Berwick said: “This is an exciting time for the building automation industry and in particular for the BOSS Controls team because we are playing a significant role in helping the UK to increase its productivity levels at an important time.

“Horsham is a fantastic location to work in with easy access to London and other key areas we serve in the UK,” he said.

Boss Controls services Trend (also based in Horsham) and Siemens BMS Controls for organisations within healthcare, education, industrial, entertainment, retail, museums and galleries.

For more about the company and its services visit the website at www.bosscontrols.co.uk