Free breakfast invite at Kinsgfold builders merchant

Fancy a free bacon butty? A Kingsfold firm will be hosting a demo day for both trade and retail customers next month.

DW Nye will be hosting the day on Tuesday September 5 from 7.30am to 2pm.

The family-owned builders merchant is inviting customers to join them for free breakfast butties and a hot drink.

Attendees will also have a chance to speak directly to suppliers and see them demonstrate their products as well as benefiting from giveaways and exclusive on-the-day discounts.

Suppliers in attendance will include VELUX Windows, Makita Power Tools, TIMco, The Resin Mill, and Dickies Workwear.

Rex Nye, owner and Managing Director at DW Nye, said: “Our informal demo days are intended to provide an opportunity for customers to drop in and find out about newly launched products as well as receive expert advice direct from our suppliers.

“Building on the success of our June demo day, we encourage trade and retail customers to join us on September 5 for a complimentary breakfast.”

The demo day is free to attend and will be at DW Nye’s Dorking Road depot, just off the A24 north of Horsham.

Find out more at www.dwnye.co.uk.