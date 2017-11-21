Five Steyning businesses up for food and drink awards

Five Steyning businesses have been shortlisted for the grand final of next February’s Sussex Food and Drink Awards.

Following an intensive eight-month judging process, supported by a record 15,000 public votes, the businesses made the cut in five of the ten categories.

The businesses included the Sussex Produce Company which has been nominated for the Sussex Food Shop of the Year and the Garlic Wood Butchery which is up for Sussex Butcher of the Year.

Steyning Farmers Market has been shortlisted for Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, the Artisan Bakehouse for the Sussex Eating Experience of the Year and Garlic Wood Farm will be competing for the Sussex Street Food of the Year award.

Trophies will be presented to all the award winners at the Sussex Food and Drink Awards Banquet on the evening of February 7, 2018, at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton.

Reina Alston, one of the organisers of the Steyning Food and Drink Festival, said: “The news, following so closely on the tracks of the annual September Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival, just further emphasises the area’s very special ‘foodie’ connections.

“Indeed, three of the finalists are also part of the organising Committee of the Festival, so their commitment to all things food and drink orientated is still further enhanced.

“Steyning and District is just so proud.

“All of the local residents are just holding their breath in anticipation; so, during the next few weeks, if you meet a person who has their fingers crossed they will hail from Steyning and District.

“Each of the businesses nominated are dearly loved and very much a part of their community, so naturally they want them all to win.”