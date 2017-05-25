Drilling ‘about to start’ at Broadford Bridge near Billingshurst

Oil drilling work ‘is expected to commence shortly’ at Broadford Bridge near Adversane, UK Oil and Gas have confirmed.

A rig was spotted today at the site, with shareholders notified this afternoon that all permits have been cleared and equipment is set up ready to go.

The exploratory well has been the centre of controversy after campaigning efforts by residents to have oil drilling permit rescinded.

A spokesman for UK Oil and Gas said West Sussex County Council was informed of the start of work seven days ago as per regulations, with the parish councils of Billingshurst, West Chiltington and Pulborough informed today.

The first ‘Community Liaison Group’ with the three parish councils is planned for first week June, the spokesman added.

