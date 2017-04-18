Business park plans for Brinsbury are registered

Plans for a business and education park at Brinsbury campus are being formally advertised by Horsham District Council.

The major development would see six industrial units constructed on Brinsbury Fields from the A29 opposite the caravan park, to the railway line, with access from the A29.

Layout designs for the education and business park at Brinsbury

According to the council’s listing, the application must be publicised as it affects a Public Right of Way and does not accord with the development plan in force at the proposed site.

Multiple objections have been made with regards to road safety and intrusion into the conservation area, including Billingshurst Parish Council and the Adversane Residents’ Association.

Chichester College, which owns and runs Brinsbury as its countryside campus, has stated all prospective companies for the units would be required to have an educational link with the campus.

A spokesman for the college said the business park would ‘deliver educational links with the College, increase opportunities for education and training, support the rural economy and provide wider employment opportunities within the district’.

Companies that have expressed an interest so far include a widget distributor, an aircraft parts supplier, a commercial aquarina and a juice drink manufacturer.

A potential land sale has been planned since 2015, but outline development permission is needed to secure ongoing interest in the site, according to the developing agent.

A separate application is also in progress for a Harwoods car dealership nearby.

