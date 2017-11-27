Burst water main cuts off supply to RH12 and RH14 area

Schools have been closed and emergency supplies are being organised after a water supply failure in Loxwood, Rudgwick and Wisborough Green today.

Southern Water has confirmed it is sending extra bottled water to village halls in Loxwood and Rudgwick after supplies ran out earlier this morning.

The water company said its engineers are still trying to locate the leak, which has affected the water supply to Wisborough Green today.

Pennthorpe School and Loxwood Primary School were closed today due to the water supply issue.

Clerk for Rudgwick Parish Council Jonna Foote said a second delivery of water has now arrived at the village hall in Bucks Green after the first supply ran out.

The council was offering 12 litres for vulnerable households and six litres for general households.

Posting on Twitter, Southern Water said: “Sometimes locating bursts and the subsequent repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Have you been affected? Get in touch at ct.news@jpress.co.uk