Burglar caught by police dog after danger drive

A burglar who was found hiding in a garden following a police pursuit through Crawley has been jailed for two and a half years.

Police tracked builder Ryan Prince, 35, from Paddockhurst Road, Gossops Green, after he was spotted driving erratically in a Mini Cooper along Byrd Road, Bewbush, at around 7.45pm on August 21.

Police followed him along Bewbush Drive, Mowbray Drive and Overdene Drive, where the vehicle spun on the road.

Officers say Prince jumped out and ran into gardens in Gossops Green Lane where he was traced by a police dog before being arrested.

The Mini Cooper was searched and cannabis, a knuckle duster and an imitation firearm were found inside.

Prince was charged with possessing an imitation firearm in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

He was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on October 18 on all counts and was sentenced to six months in prison for dangerous driving and a further four months for possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an offensive weapon, to run consecutively.

He was also found guilty for a series of previous burglaries and was given an extra 20 month consecutive custodial sentence.

Crime investigator Michaela Kohls said later: “Prince’s behaviour was a danger to the public and he is lucky no one was hurt from his actions.

“Our officers were able to act quickly on the evening of the incident and prevented him from causing any damage in the area.

“The response from our officers allowed Prince to be held accountable for his actions and it has ended with a good result.”