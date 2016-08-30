Building destroyed in ‘suspected’ arson attack at village farm

A building was destroyed in a 16 hour blaze, being treated as a suspected arson, at a village farm, the fire service has said.

Four crews tackled the fire at Holmbush Manor Farm, in Hayes Lane, Slinfold, yesterday evening (Monday August 29) after an 18m by 18m barn caught alight.

The fire service said ten tonnes of hay was ‘well alight’ in the detached building when crews arrived at 6.50pm.

A 100m cordon was set up around the barn whilst crews tried to control the flames.

A spokesman for the fire service said due to the fire containing so many smouldering hay bails they were unable to put out the flames immediately and it was safer to control the fire until it burnt out.

Multiple hose reels and breathing apparatus were used throughout the night to control the fire along with several covering jets.

A water carrier from Petworth was also sent to provide extra water.

Crews were dampening down until 11.30am this morning.

The barn and its contents were destroyed by the flames, the fire service said.

A spokesman said they were treating the blaze as suspected arson and crews are expected to return to the scene to complete their investigations later this afternoon.

