‘Brilliant success’ of Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show

The Annual Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show 2016 was a brilliant success, raising over £5,500 towards the Ashurst Village Hall project.

Held in glorious sunshine on Sunday September 11, at the Recreation Ground, Ashurst, the fair included a silent auction for items including a holiday in Croatia, art classes, pub meals, weekend breaks and cookery masterclasses; a wonderful range of produce stalls; and a cookery demonstration by Les Nicholson from the Artisan Bakehouse.

Pictures contributed

The main attraction was the Fun Dog Show, judged expertly by Annalise and Jonathan from Hawthorns Veterinary practice in Partridge Green and Henfield. Classes included Best Child Handler, Best Large Dog, Best Terrier and the Happiest Dog. Rosettes and prizes were sponsored by Gatleys of Storrington, with Powells of Coolham providing the Champion Dog prize.

A fun agility course was busy all day with very exciting terrier racing too - the cheers could be heard all around Ashurst Village.

The overall winner – Ashurst Dog Show Champion 2016 AND Champion Puppy was an Italian Spinone called Lark, owned by Carol Lloyd from Rustington. Reserve Champion was local Rhodesian Ridgeback Gamba shown by Imogen Way.

Other winners included Best Terrier – Lucinda Woodridge with Diesel, Best Crossbreed – Murphy shown by Johnny Nash, Best Veteran – Tally with Elizabeth Toogood and Best Rescue Dog - Leo with Nigel Burt, to name a few.

Ashurst Village Hall is now up and running, and has benefitted from grants and sponsorship from individuals and local businesses including the Big Lottery Fund, Viridor, Leaders, Cordek, GACT and Acre. There is still some funding needed for the final stages of the hall project. For hall bookings please see the website http://www.ashurstvillagehall.btck.co.uk/

