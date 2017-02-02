Brighton fans forced to abandon Huddersfield trip due to M23 chaos

Brighton fans are being forced to abandon their trips to Huddersfield for the Championship clash between the two sides tonight.

Traffic chaos has ensued on the M23 as parts of the northbound and southbound routes have been closed since this morning due to emergency repairs to overhead power cables.

That has caused huge tailbacks on alternative routes across Sussex and Surrey and prevented some supporters’ coaches and fans from making the trip up north.

There are unconfirmed reports that up to four coaches of fans - totalling 200 people - have been forced to return home rather than continue with their journey.

Other supporters travelling by car have also taken to social media to confirm they have turned around to watch the televised match at home.

This afternoon Seagull Travel - Albion’s official transport provider - tweeted: “Our #BHAFC coach has been stuck in traffic for 2 hours following the issues on M23. Thank you for your patience and amazing support.”

But followed that up with: “Frustratingly our #BHAFC coach has been beaten by the chaos on the M23 and is turning back.”