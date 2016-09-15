Brighton date for Miranda Lee Richards

On the back of her album Echoes of the Dreamtime, Miranda Lee Richards is touring the UK, with a date at Brighton’s Komedia on September 26.

Her next album is scheduled for February 2017.

Echoes of the Dreamtime was released on LP and CD by Invisible Hands Music, recorded at home with her husband, producer Rick Parker.

Spokeswoman Lizzie Evans said: “Born in San Francisco after the summer of love and before the dawn of disco, she grew up in an artistic and bohemian environment that has informed her adult life and work. After graduating from San Francisco School of the Arts, she began to pursue a musical career. She met Kirk Hammett from Metallica who taught her guitar. Her early demos reached Anton Newcombe and she joined his band, the Brian Jonestown Massacre. Miranda then signed to Virgin Records in 2001 and released her debut album The Herethereafter, a mix of folk, psychedelia, country and indie pop, and found fans worldwide. Follow-up album Light Of X, the title of which comes from a dream about harnessing beams of light to travel in time, followed in 2009 via Nettwerk Records.

“A beguiling, honest performer, Miranda Lee Richards is mesmeric in a live setting and these, her first UK dates in seven years, are not to be missed. The Echoes of the Dreamtime’ album is an addition to an increasingly-important body of work."

