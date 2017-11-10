BREAKING: Woman dies in A24 collision

A 70-year-old woman has died after a police chase on the A24 near Horsham ended in a collision today (Friday, November 10).

Police are now trying to trace the driver of a car involved in the fatal hit and run.

The victim, from Horsham, died when her Ford Fiesta car was in collision with a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate when it joined the northbound carriageway on the A24 on the Farthings Hill roundabout near Broadbridge Heath shortly after 2.30pm, said Sussex Police.

A passenger in the Fiesta, a male friend of the driver, also 70 and from Horsham, suffered minor injuries.

Police said they used dog units and the National Air Support Service (NPAS) to hunt for the missing driver of the stolen Mercedes.

A forensic examination has been made of the scene between the Broadbridge Heath and Robin Hood roundabouts

Earlier, at 2.19pm, officers had traced the Mercedes, which was believed to have been stolen in a burglary at a house in Goring, at the Buck Barn crossroads. It was seen to leave the services in convoy with a Mercedes A Class, said Sussex Police.

Both vehicles failed to stop for officers and at 2.23pm the Mercedes A Class, which had also been stolen, crashed into a hedge near the services, said a police spokesman. The driver ran off, but was located and arrested nearby.

The second car, the stolen Mercedes AMG, continued to drive away, but was not being pursued by police when it was involved in the fatal crash 11 minutes later.

Detective Inspector Will Rolls said: “This is a tragic incident involving two innocent members of the public.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to their families and specially trained officers are providing support.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver who ran from the scene after crashing in to the Ford Fiesta. We believe he tried to flag down a lift from near the fatal crash scene minutes later.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact us online or call 101 quoting Op Mantra, serial 684 of 10/11. If you have urgent information about the other driver, dial 999 immediately.”

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been notified because of earlier contact with police

An 18-year-old man from Feltham has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.