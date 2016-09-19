BREAKING: Two lanes on A23 closed following collision

Two lanes are currently closed southbound on the A23 following a collision.

A van and two cars collided on the southbound A23 just north of the Warninglid junction at 1.40pm today, according to Sussex Police.

One of the drivers sustained a minor neck injury.

Polce report there is debris on the roadway, which is being cleared by Highways England.

The vehicles are in the process of being removed.

Traffic is currently moving very slowly on the A23 southbound between Handcross and Warninglid, because of the accident.

