BREAKING NEWS: School in lockdown after traveller ‘invasion’

A Crawley school is reported to be in lockdown after an invasion by travellers.

Hazelwick School in Three Bridges is said to be keeping staff and pupils confined to classrooms and the canteen after dozens of caravans moved onto the school playing field soon after 11am this morning.

A parent of a 13-year-old pupil said: “No-one is being allowed in or out.”

And a pupil at the school said that 50-plus travellers had moved onto the school playing field with caravans, horses, dogs and chickens. He said that he was just leaving the school at around 11.15 am when he saw them coming in. “I thought they would be turned back,” he said.

