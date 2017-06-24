BREAKING NEWS: Lorry collides with house

A lorry has collided with the front of a house near Haywards Heath this afternoon (Saturday, June 24).

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bolney Road, near Ansty.

The house was left severely damaged. Picture by Eddie Mitchell.

Two other cars were also involved.

It has been reported that four people have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters are on scene as well and the building is currently being assessed.

The A272 Bolney Road has been closed to traffic both ways between B2036 and Pickwell Lane.

The front of the lorry. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

