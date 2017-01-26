BREAKING NEWS: IKEA confirms plans for Sussex

It has been announced today that IKEA is aiming to bring a new store to Lancing as part of a ‘comprehensive development’.

A statement outlined the plans for New Monks Farm Development which include a 35,000m2 store along with 600 new homes, a new primary school, country park and ‘major new junction on the A27’.

Lancing IKEA artist visual

In addition it reported the new store will create ‘430 local jobs’.

Tim Farlam, Real Estate Manager for IKEA, said the site ‘presents a great opportunity’.

He added: “At IKEA we are committed to being a good neighbour and true partner in our local community. Prior to submitting the planning application, IKEA together with New Monks Farm Development Company would like to meet with the local community and hear their views.”

As such the draft proposals will be on display at a public exhibition tomorrow, from 2pm to 8pm, and on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, at The Shoreham Centre and on Wednesday (February 1) from 4pm to 8pm at Lancing Parish Hall.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development, said: “We are delighted to be working with IKEA, they share our values recognising the talent of their co–workers and contributing to the quality of life of the local people in the community.

“This is part of a wider major regeneration scheme in Lancing that is in line with the emerging Adur Local Plan. In addition to the significant employment generated through this development by IKEA, 600 homes for local families will be created, supported by a new primary school, a country park and replacing the Sussex Pad traffic lights with a major new roundabout on the A27 will improve the situation for commuters and open up new job opportunities on Shoreham Airport.”

The news follows months of rumours that the furniture giant would be coming to Lancing, aided by New Monk’s Farm’s owners calling for the site to be allocated more commercial space as part of policies in Adur District Council’s local plan.

The site had been earmarked for 600 homes and 10,000 square metres of commercial space. Under the latest proposal, the commercial space would be increased to 35,000 square metres.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.