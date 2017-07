BREAKING NEWS: House on fire in East Grinstead

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a property in East Grinstead.

Six crews are in attendance in Normans Gardens, where at least one terraced house is on fire, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

The fire is said to be in the loft space of the property.

There are no reports of any injuries, the spokesman said.

