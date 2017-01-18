BREAKING NEWS: Horsham shop evacuated after fire breaks out

A Horsham store has been evacuated after a fire broke out earlier this morning (Wednesday January 18).

Crews from Horsham are currently attending the incident at the Londis Caterways store.

The fire service said the blaze broke out in the ground floor shop at about 9.15am.

A first floor flat has also been evacuated.

Crews using breathing apparatus are fighting the flames.

