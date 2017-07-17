BREAKING NEWS: Gatwick at a standstill after aeroplane tyre bursts on takeoff

Gatwick Airport is currently at a standstill after an aeroplane burst its tyre while taking off.

No flights are able to depart or land at the airport while the issue is being dealt with.

A spokesman for Gatwick Airport said: “While the aircraft is being inspeced and while the runway is being inspected there are no flights departing or arriving at Gatwick.”

The Air Canada flight left the airport about 1.15pm today, but was quickly forced to land again.

About 12 planes have so far been forced to land at other airports, but that figure is expected to rise as the day goes on.

Travellers are encouraged to check with their airline for information about their flights.