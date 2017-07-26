BREAKING NEWS: Four injured as van and car crash

Have your say

Four people are being treated for injuries after a car and a van crashed this afternoon (July 26).

Emergency services have been called to the collision in Slough Green Lane, Warninglid.

The fire service said two people were trapped in the vehicles and were freed by firefighters.

Two others managed to free themselves from the vehicles before crews arrived.

All four have been left in the care of the ambulance service, the fire service added.

More to follow.

