BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called to Horsham town centre

Firefighters have been called to Horsham town centre this afternoon (August 7).
The fire service said two pumps were attending an incident in Blackhorse Way after smoke was seen coming out of a building.
More to follow.
Firefighters have been called to Horsham town centre this afternoon (August 7).
The fire service said two pumps were attending an incident in Blackhorse Way after smoke was seen coming out of a building.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.