BREAKING NEWS: Desperate search for £1million lottery winner

A desperate hunt has been launched for a mystery £1million lottery winner in Sussex.

The winning million-pound EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was bought in Crawley for the draw on June 2 - and has still not been claimed.

Now lottery organisers Camelot are urging people to check and double-check their unique Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The code for the winning ticket prize was HQGT61980 - and the lucky ticket-holder has until 29 November 2017 to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings - this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the Champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Camelot says that anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. And lottery players raise, on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.