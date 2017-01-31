BREAKING NEWS: Cattle saved in village blaze

Firefighters have rescued several cattle from a village barn after a blaze broke out in industrial building.

Eight fire crews are currently attending the fire at Coxland Estate, in Somersbury Lane, Ewhurst.

The fire service said an industrial building containing several workshops and a cattle barn caught fire at about 1.50pm.

Crews managed to rescue the cattle from the building. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Cranleigh, Dorking, Guildford, Godalming, Oxstead, Billingshurst and Horsham are at the scene.

Surrey Fire Service said the building is still alight and crews are fighting the flames.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.