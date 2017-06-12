Boy rushed to hospital after BMX crash

An Air Ambulance helicopter was called to Burgess Hill over the weekend to treat a 14-year-old boy.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the boy suffered a head injury after he fell from his BMX on Saturday (June 10).

An ambulance attended the incident at the BMX track in Maple Drive at about 3.30pm. An Air Ambulance helicopter also landed in a field near Burgess Hill Football Club.

The boy was treated at the scene before being rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in Brighton.

