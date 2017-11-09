Book a spot at society’s farming conference

There is still time to book a spot at this year’s South of England Agricultural Society’s Farming Conference.

The conference, Evolution or Revolution? The next 50 years, is taking place on Wednesday, November 15, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

Picture: South of England Agricultural Society

Leading lights in British agriculture will take a look at the changes that have taken place over the last 50 years in agriculture, before debating what the next 50 years might look like, to an audience of more than 250 farmers, landowners and agriculturalists from across the region.

The society is 50 years old this year and over this time agriculture and the rural industries have seen significant change,

Duncan Rawson, a Nuffield scholar sponsored by the society and this year’s conference organiser, said: “We have seen incredible technological changes over the last five decades, from the development of crop chemistry and precision farming to the arrival of the Internet and mobile technology.”

Discussions from the expert panel of speakers will be opened by three generations from the same family, Allan, Peter and Chris Appleton.

Picture: South of England Agricultural Society

They will set the scene, describing the last 50 years of dairy farming in Sussex and reflecting on what lies ahead for Chris who has recently

taken up the reins.

David Wilson, the farm manager of the Duchy Home Farm at Highgrove will provide his view on how agriculture needs to change in the next 50 years, and Peter Kendall, chairman of AHDB, past president of the NFU and an active farmer will set out his vision for the future.

The conference, which starts at 7pm, is free to attend for people with an interest in agriculture and related industries.

Free refreshments will be available from 6pm.

The Technical Forum is also free, but will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Visit www.seas.org.uk to register a spot for both.