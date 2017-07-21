Bolney estate picks up major wine award

A prestigious wine award has been presented to the Bolney Wine Estate.

The ‘Winery of the Year’ award was handed out at the inaugural UK Wine Awards.

Spearheaded by English Wine Producers’ Julia Trustram Eve and members of the EWP and the UK Vineyards Association, the UK Wine Awards is the national competition for wine produced from grapes grown in England and Wales, inspired by the growing popularity of English and Welsh wines.

The respected title for the Sussex-based winery, run by Sam Linter, is testament to the hard work Sam and her team have put into The Bolney Wine Estate.

The ethos at the winery is to produce the best wines possible and ensure quality is at the heart of everything – something which has clearly paid off.

The high standards Sam has set – from maintaining the highest level of viticulture and vinification to the training the staff receive – has seen the winery go from strength to strength.

Sam Linter, Winemaker and MD of Bolney Wine Estate, commented: “We are over the moon to have won ‘Winery of the Year’ at the UK Wine Awards – we still can’t quite believe it!

“It’s such a prestigious accolade and an endorsement of the hard work each and every one of us at Bolney puts into our wines.

“We’re delighted that UK wine is finally getting the attention it deserves – and we’re incredibly excited for what the future holds for the industry.”

Bolney also won ‘Top Still Wine’ and ‘Most Outstanding Single Varietal Wine’ for its Foxhole Vineyard Pinot Gris 2016 with judges remarking it is “a delightful example of Pinot Gris; pure, expressive and fragrant with notes of honeysuckle and spiced pear.”