Blades in Sussex ‘knife surrender’ will make 20ft sculpture in memory of lives lost

Sussex Police is supporting a national initiative to tackle knife crime.

The surrender is part of a national drive to raise awareness of people who have lost their lives to knife crime.

The knives will be given to the British Ironwork Centre and used in a 20 foot tall angel in memory of those whose lives have been tragically lost to knife crime.

Chief Inspector Bruce Mathews said: “Thankfully knife crime isn’t generally a problem in Sussex, but this surrender will give members of the public the opportunity to dispose of any knives without prosecution.

“If you possess a potentially dangerous knife, please take this opportunity to get rid of your knife safely and anonymously.

“Knives are deadly weapons. Carrying one is illegal and you will be arrested and prosecuted should we catch you with one. Someone carrying a knife is much more likely to get stabbed themselves as situations can quickly.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne added: “I am pleased to hear that Sussex Police will be offering knife bins across Sussex as part of the national knife surrender.

“The sculpture will be a very poignant reminder to us all of the victims of knife crime and it’s vital that we continue to raise awareness of the extremely serious consequences of carrying a knife.”