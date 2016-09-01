‘Best ever’ year for exhibit entries at village’s colourful summer show

The 2016 summer show held on Saturday August 20 in the Mannings Heath Village Hall was a big success.

Entries in all categories were up to 480 this year; the best ever and it was pleasing to have new people entering in all sections, which is always encouraging for the future.

After all the entries were displayed in their particular glory the hall looked colourful, exciting and full of wonderful exhibits.

Rumour has it that the show’s organisers had to work hard the night before to make places for all the entries, but in the end everything fitted in well.

The vegetable section had amazingly excellent produce, all looking too good to eat eith Gordon Cooper taking both cups.

The display of flowers and foliage was colourful and well presented with Dave Hilliam winning the cup.

The floral arrangements, which this year had more entries, were spectacular and represented the titles so well, with imaginative results. Nancy Hubbard took the prize.

The men’s entry ‘flowers in a tankard’ also proved a popular choice.

Handicrafts put on a good show of beautiful exhibits with Jane Gregory and Jean Holder each winning a cup.

This year the children’s section excelled with their painted pebbles, the best one winning the shield for Henry Perrodow. Other exhibits included colouring, models made from recycling material and deliciously decorated cakes.

Every entry received a prize as a reward for their efforts,

As always the photography section was well represented with superb photos depicting the various titles, both fun and serious. Best photo went to Toni Bradnum for her exhibit in the ‘Nature up Close’ category.

The produce and cooking section was, as usual, full of mouthwatering food from bread, savouries and cakes.

Homemade preserves are always popular and this year was no exception with tasty marmalades, jams and chutney. Delia Cooper took the prizes for both cookery and preserves.

An ever popular class was the ‘men’ only cookery class which this year saw 11 entries for the Tea Bread, the winner being Chris Duffy.

The prestigious Banksian Medal, for most prize money in the Horticultural Classes went to Marion Neden. Best in show went to Delia Cooper for her fantastic standard fuchsia.

Comments from the judges said how professional and amazingly good the show was, and you cannot get better praise than that! Show secretary Dave Hilliam said : “This was our best show ever, with so many visitors enjoying the displays and the tea and cakes afterwards.

“A huge thank you goes to my hard working committee, and also to all those who exhibited and came to visit, without you our show would not have been the same. Let’s go for 500 exhibits next year!”

Manning’s Heath’s shows just keep getting better!

The next talk by the society will be on Thursday September 15 from 7.30pm when John Negus is welcomed back to talk about ‘Wild about Flowers’.

Then on Thursday November 10 Jim Buttress will be visiting to talk about his times in Central London’s Royal Parks.

As always all are welcome to these events.