Being on TV’s Bake Off is ‘a dream come true’ says Horsham lass

A Horsham woman who is among contestants taking part in TV’s Great British Bake Off has spoken of her delight at taking part in the programme - and her hubby’s favourite food.

Julia Chernogorova said: “Being on Bake Off is an absolute dream come true. I have never thought that I would be one of the 12 bakers, that is such an honour. And I still can’t believe that this is happening.”

Julia, who lives with husband Matt Laughton, from Rusper, says: “I’ve always loved cooking, especially baking, I am a big foodie.”

But she days it’s difficult for her to pick a favourite recipe. “I enjoy all sides of baking, I would say that I mostly enjoy working with dough and pastry.”

Siberian-born Julia, who married Matt - who works at Gatwick - in 2013, added: “I do cook a lot of Russian meals for my husband and English side of family.

“Russian cuisine is very different to English, but everyone seems to love it - or they are just good liars!

“If I would ask them what is their favourite thing, I know that they would name the dish called ‘Galushki’ - a tender cooked chicken, with steamed dumplings with onion rolled into them -because it is the first meal I’ve made for the whole family when I moved over to England.”

Julia will be battling out in the next round of Bake Off being screened tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm.