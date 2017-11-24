Baynards Zambia Trust chosen to take part in UK's largest match funding campaign

The Baynards Zambia Trust, a Rudgwick Charity, has been selected to participate in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2017, the UK’s largest match funding campaign.

Last year, thanks to generous supporters, the campaign raised more than £7.2 million for participating charities.

BZT, founded by Rudgwick residents, Robert and Patricia Napier in 1997, has been tirelessly working with their Zambian Delivery Partner, the Zambian Rainbow Development Foundation (ZRDF), in extremely isolated communities in Mkushi District, Zambia. They have built six classrooms, 13 teachers’ houses and dormitories in 10 communities. Across nine schools, the number of trained teachers has increased from 24 to 38 and pupil numbers have risen from 1,997 to 3,122.

So far, the charity has supported 50,000 people over 3,000 square miles. BZT focus on capacity building, supporting communities to become self-sustaining.

In addition to improving the quality and infrastructure of education BZT deliver HIV/AIDS and agricultural programmes and have set up community banks in each community.

Robert, who is also The High Sheriff of Surrey, said: “BZT works with very isolated communities where there is no clean water, no transport, no health facilities and very primitive schools with no trained teachers. Building a teachers’ house is transformational because the government will then provide a trained teacher”.

This will realise our ambition that every child has a universal right to an education.

The project that has been chosen for the Big Give Christmas Challenge is focused on building Teacher’s Accommodation in Kamimbya, an extremely isolated community. The target is £18,264.

To donate visit https://www.thebiggive.org.uk/

